Inflation Is Cooling. Will That Be Bad News for Social Security Recipients in 2024?

It's fair to say that many seniors on Social Security struggled to cover their bills in 2022 due to inflation. The same applied to consumers across the board.But the good thing to come out of rampant inflation was an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients in 2023. That's the largest raise beneficiaries have gotten in decades, and it's well beyond the 5.9% raise that came through in 2022.Meanwhile, that 8.7% COLA is already helping seniors on Social Security gain buying power. The reason? The rate of inflation has dropped substantially since that COLA got approved in October 2022. And if that trend continues, seniors on Social Security might finally land in a position where they can use some of their benefits to shore up their finances.Continue reading