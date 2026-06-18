Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
18.06.2026 02:01:00
Inflation Is Heating up, While SpaceX Had the Biggest IPO Ever: Recipe for a Market Crash?
It's been an exciting time to be in the stock market. Space Exploration Technologies Corp., a k a SpaceX, just completed the biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever, and OpenAI and Anthropic are likely to IPO later this summer. The S&P 500 is up 9.8% year to date, and artificial intelligence (AI) companies continue to generate incredible performance.However, the market's rise comes with a few caveats: Inflation is rising again, in part because of the Iran war, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.2% in May, the highest level in three years. The market is near the second-highest valuation ever, per the cyclically adjusted P/E (CAPE) ratio. When it hit a record high of 44 back in 2000, it was followed by a market crash and three back-to-back years of market losses. Hovering at 41, is this market getting too close for comfort?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!