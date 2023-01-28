Inflation Is Impacting Retirement Savings. Here's How to Keep Funding Your Nest Egg in Spite of It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation has been battering consumers since mid-2021. And while the pace of inflation has thankfully slowed down in recent months, living costs are still considerably higher than usual. That's forced a lot of people to make changes to the way they approach retirement savings.In a recent survey by Allianz Life, 55% of respondents said they've either stopped making contributions to a retirement savings plan due to inflation, or they've reduced the amount of money they're putting in. Worse yet, 45% of respondents said they've had to take a withdrawal from an IRA or 401(k) plan due to rising inflation.But cutting back on retirement savings could put you in a tough position later in life, when you really need that money to live on. So you're better off staying the course and trying to save as much as you can for your senior years, despite inflation. That may be easier said than done, but here are a few ways to keep up with your savings and help them grow at a time when living costs are soaring.Continue reading