Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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09.06.2026 15:50:00

Inflation is set to top 4% for the first time since 2023 — and the Fed is back in the hot seat

The rate of U.S. inflation is primed to top 4% for the first time in three years — and the negative repercussions are likely to be felt for the rest of the year.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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