Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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31.05.2026 15:54:00
Inflation Is Soaring, and the Federal Reserve Could Do Something It Hasn't Done Since 2023. Here's What It Means for Stocks.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, came in at an annualized rate of 3.8% in April, nearly twice the Federal Reserve's 2% target. To make matters worse, the Producer Price Index (PPI) increased even faster, suggesting there is more inflation on the business side that could be passed on to consumers in the coming months.May 2023 was the last time the CPI was this high, and the Fed was raising the federal funds rate (overnight interest rate) to bring it under control. The S&P 500 index was in the throes of a bear market at the time, because rising interest rates are a significant headwind for corporate earnings.After six interest rate cuts since September 2024, Wall Street is now predicting the Fed's next move will be a hike. Could this derail the current bull market in stocks?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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