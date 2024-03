Inflation Isn't Going Away: 2 Market-Beating Stocks to Buy That Can Protect Your Portfolio

Recent economic data shows that inflation rates are beginning to rise slightly, proving that inflation is more resilient than many experts first thought. Investors should keep inflation in mind and position their portfolios accordingly.How? Some companies can not only deal with inflation but thrive on it. Two great examples are Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). These two leading payment networks can protect your portfolio from inflation.I'll show you how these two companies can do it below.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel