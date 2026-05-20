Hit Aktie

Hit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.05.2026 19:01:00

Inflation Just Hit 3.8%, and It's Becoming Kevin Warsh's Biggest Test as Fed Chair.

Just days after the Senate narrowly confirmed Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, the inflation picture took a sharp turn for the worse. Consumer prices rose 3.8% in April, the highest annual rate since May 2023. And wholesale prices -- often viewed as an early warning system for what consumers will eventually pay -- climbed 6%, the biggest 12-month increase since December 2022. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, meanwhile, has pushed up to roughly 4.6% as of this writing, a one-year high. It's a difficult inheritance. Warsh, who won confirmation on a 54-45 vote last Wednesday and is set to be sworn in Friday, isn't taking over the rate-setting committee just to manage routine policy decisions. He'll have to navigate the first real inflation scare since the post-pandemic surge, and he'll have to do so while navigating a White House that has openly demanded lower interest rates, even as Trump said this week he would let Warsh act independently on rates.What investors might expect from a Warsh-led Fed -- and how rate-sensitive corners of the market could behave in the meantime -- comes down to two facts: prices are accelerating, and the new chair reportedly has historically cared more about inflation than the typical policymaker.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten