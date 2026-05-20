Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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20.05.2026 19:01:00
Inflation Just Hit 3.8%, and It's Becoming Kevin Warsh's Biggest Test as Fed Chair.
Just days after the Senate narrowly confirmed Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, the inflation picture took a sharp turn for the worse. Consumer prices rose 3.8% in April, the highest annual rate since May 2023. And wholesale prices -- often viewed as an early warning system for what consumers will eventually pay -- climbed 6%, the biggest 12-month increase since December 2022. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, meanwhile, has pushed up to roughly 4.6% as of this writing, a one-year high. It's a difficult inheritance. Warsh, who won confirmation on a 54-45 vote last Wednesday and is set to be sworn in Friday, isn't taking over the rate-setting committee just to manage routine policy decisions. He'll have to navigate the first real inflation scare since the post-pandemic surge, and he'll have to do so while navigating a White House that has openly demanded lower interest rates, even as Trump said this week he would let Warsh act independently on rates.What investors might expect from a Warsh-led Fed -- and how rate-sensitive corners of the market could behave in the meantime -- comes down to two facts: prices are accelerating, and the new chair reportedly has historically cared more about inflation than the typical policymaker.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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