Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
12.05.2026 20:43:13
Inflation Just Hit Its Highest Level Since 2023. Here's What It Means for Your Portfolio.
The April inflation report just threw a bucket of cold water on Wall Street's hot streak.Coming into this morning, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had jumped 17% since the market bottom on March 30 from the Iran war, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had surged 26% as semiconductor stocks have gone parabolic. As of 1:54 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 0.6% today, and the Nasdaq had lost 1.4%.Rising gas prices have certainly been no secret, and they could now be the biggest risk facing the market. Before discussing that further, let's review the key numbers from the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!