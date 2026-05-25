Pace a Aktie
ISIN: KYG6865N1299
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25.05.2026 21:45:00
Inflation Just Soared at the Fastest Pace Since 2023, and It Could Spell Trouble for Stock Market Investors
Last week, Kevin Warsh was sworn in as the new chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve. He served on the Fed's Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011, and he also spent several years on Wall Street. He will need every bit of that experience in his new role, because the U.S. economy might be facing another inflation crisis.One of the Fed's primary objectives is to keep the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation increasing at a rate of around 2% per year. However, because of the recent surge in oil prices caused by the ongoing war in Iran, the CPI just increased at the fastest pace in three years.As a result, Warsh might have to oversee at least one interest rate increase later this year, which could be bad news for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock market index.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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