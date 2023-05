Inflation may be about to fall, but the interest rate pain is not over yet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Resilient UK growth may well prevent the Bank of England from ending its run of increasesThe Bank of England is confronting some stark and uncomfortable facts. Not since 1977 have British households faced food prices rising at a faster pace, while the headline rate of inflation is stuck above 10% – higher than in any other G7 nation.It is against this backdrop that City economists reckon the central bank will raise interest rates for a 12th consecutive time on Thursday, with predictions for a quarter-point rise from the current level of 4.25%.