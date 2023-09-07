|
07.09.2023 14:29:00
Inflation May Not Be the Biggest Problem for Retail Stocks Right Now
Inflation is problematic for all businesses. They have to deal with rising costs, and they're not all able to pass rising prices along to customers without negatively affecting demand. For customers, it also leads to problems related to affordability -- and that may be contributing to a rise in theft, or "shrink," as the industry calls it. One theme investors may have been noticing this past earnings season is that many retailers are complaining about a rise in shrink, and how that is hurting their businesses more so than in the past.On Aug. 22, Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) reported its second-quarter earnings numbers, for the period ending July 29. While the sporting goods retailer's revenue of $3.2 billion was relatively resilient and grew by nearly 4% year over year, the company's bottom line totaled $244 million and was down by a mammoth 23%. Its gross profit margin of 34% was down nearly two percentage points compared to a year ago. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,10
|0,00%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.