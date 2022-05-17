|
17.05.2022 17:15:00
Inflation Proves a Challenge for Dutch Bros
The rising cost of milk curdled coffee shop Dutch Bros' (NYSE: BROS) first-quarter earnings report, causing the market to pour out its stock like day-old joe. The company, which went public last September at a price of $23 per share, saw its stock briefly trade below the IPO offering price as a result -- and the shares are down some 70% from its early, heady days.While first-quarter sales and profits beat Wall Street expectations, the ravages of inflation hit harder than expected, leading Dutch Bros to lower its outlook for adjusted earnings and same-store sales for the year. It also caused the company to raise prices to offset the impact, albeit more modestly than the competition.Image source: Dutch Bros.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!