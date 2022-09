Inflation pushes average cost of filling Panini 2022 World Cup sticker album to £870

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Five-sticker packs for football tournament in Qatar are 12.5% more than for Russia 2018Inflation has come for the football sticker album. Collecting and completing the official Panini Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 album will cost fans an average of about £870.Panini, which first produced a World Cup sticker album for the 1970 tournament in Mexico, has priced five-sticker packs for the Qatar 2022 album at 90p each. That is a 12.5% increase on the 80p cost of a five-sticker pack for the Russia 2018 album. For Euro 2016 a pack cost 50p. Continue reading...