Inflation rate for UK’s poorest forecast to hit 14% after price cap rise

IFS and Resolution Foundation warn of disproportionate impact of energy prices on low-income householdsBritain’s poorest households are expected to see their living costs increase by almost twice the rate as the richest in society do when energy bills rise this autumn, leading economists have warned.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the fresh surge in gas and electricity bills expected in October could lead to average annual inflation rates of as high as 14% for the poorest tenth of households. Continue reading...