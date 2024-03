Inflation Recently Did Something It Hasn't Done Since 2009, and It Could Trigger a Big Move in Interest Rates (and the Stock Market)

The U.S. Federal Reserve is responsible for keeping inflation in check by ensuring the Consumer Price Index (CPI) doesn't deviate too far from its 2% annual target. The CPI measures the change in price of a basket of goods and services by comparing it to a previous point in time.Large swings in the CPI above or below 2% will prompt the Fed to adjust the federal funds rate, which directly impacts interest rates. This can have serious consequences for consumer spending, corporate profits, and the price of assets like stocks and real estate.The CPI climbed to a 40-year high in 2022, forcing the Fed to rapidly raise interest rates to cool the economy. That policy response appears to be working, because inflation fell significantly in 2023, and the latest data shows the momentum has continued into the early months of 2024. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel