Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "RSS Importer"

CEO Andy Marsh described today’s signing of the bill as critical for improving our climate, job creation and energy independence.President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act today, marking a critical moment in the history of the U.S. CEO Andy Marsh comments on this moment in the video below.The post Inflation Reduction Act is ‘Important for the World ,’ Says Plug CEO appeared first on Plug Power.