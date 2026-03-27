Inflection Point Acquisition a Aktie
ISIN: KYG4790S1232
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27.03.2026 13:46:57
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI Prices $220 Mln IPO
(RTTNews) - Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI (IPFXU), a special purpose acquisition company, Friday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10 per unit.
The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and will trade under the IPFXU symbol beginning on March 27.
Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, the company said in a statement.
Once the securities consisting of the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and warrants are surmised to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols IPFX and IPFXW, respectively.
The company led by Chief Executive Officer Kevin Shannon, Chief Financial Officer Adam Saks, intends to pursue a business combination with a North American or European business in disruptive growth sectors, but may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, sector or geographic region.
The offering is expected to close on March 30.
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