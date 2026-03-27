Inflection Point Acquisition a Aktie

Inflection Point Acquisition a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: KYG4790S1232

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.03.2026 13:46:57

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI Prices $220 Mln IPO

(RTTNews) - Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI (IPFXU), a special purpose acquisition company, Friday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10 per unit.

The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and will trade under the IPFXU symbol beginning on March 27.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, the company said in a statement.

Once the securities consisting of the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and warrants are surmised to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols IPFX and IPFXW, respectively.

The company led by Chief Executive Officer Kevin Shannon, Chief Financial Officer Adam Saks, intends to pursue a business combination with a North American or European business in disruptive growth sectors, but may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, sector or geographic region.

The offering is expected to close on March 30.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Inflection Point Acquisition Corp VI Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-3 Red Wt

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Inflection Point Acquisition Corp VI Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-3 Red Wt

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp VI Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-3 Red Wt 10,12 0,90% Inflection Point Acquisition Corp VI Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-3 Red Wt

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.03.26 KW 13: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
22.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12
22.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.03.26 KW 12: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich fester
Die heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich schwächer. Auch die US-Börsen verbuchten Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag vorwiegend auf höherem Niveau.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen