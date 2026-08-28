28.08.2026 07:28:22

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VIII Prices $250 Mln IPO At $10/Unit

(RTTNews) - Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VIII (IPHXU, IPFX), on Friday, priced its initial public offering of 25 million units at $10 each, raising $250 million.

The company said that each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share and one-third of a redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $11.50 per share.

The IPO is expected to close on August 31.

The company has granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.75 million units to cover over-allotments.

The units will begin trading on Nasdaq on August 28 under the ticker IPHXU, while the Class A shares and warrants are expected to trade separately under IPHX and IPHXW, respectively.

The company intends to pursue a business combination with a North American or European business in disruptive growth sectors, while retaining flexibility to target companies in any industry, sector or geography.

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