Infleqtion Appoints Retired United States Air Force Major General Cameron Holt to Advisory Board

BOULDER, Colo., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion , the world's quantum information company, announced the addition of retired United States Air Force Major General Cameron Holt to its Advisory Board. General Holt most recently served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, Washington, D.C.

"General Holt's extensive expertise will be invaluable as we move quantum technology out of the lab and into the real world," said Infleqtion CEO Scott Faris. "I look forward to working closely with him as we accelerate the commercialization of our technology and deploy quantum everywhere."

As the most senior contracting officer of the United States Air Force, General Holt led a global contracting portfolio worth over $825 billion and oversaw the work of 8,000+ contracting professionals who executed operational, enterprise sourcing, and major weapons systems contracting on a global scale.

"While many are rightfully debating the implications and uses of artificial intelligence applications, many don't realize that the quantum era is not somewhere off into the future, it is here today as well," said General Holt. "Infleqtion is the clear leader in deliverable quantum applications and is ready to bring disruptive technologies like quantum precision timing and navigation to market even while many other applications are rapidly taking shape."

Holt continued, "As we embark on this new era of disruptive technology growth, it is critical that America and her allies rapidly seize the technological high ground. We must all find ways to overcome inertia to proactively incorporate and operationalize these game-changing capabilities into existing and planned systems. I am honored to help accelerate the incorporation of quantum-enabled components into real commercial and national security capabilities as a member of Infleqtion's Advisory Board."

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion is building an ecosystem of quantum technologies and commercial products for today, that will drive the company and the entire industry toward tomorrow. The company believes in taking quantum to its limit and leading from the edge. Infleqtion is built on 16 years of pioneering quantum research from ColdQuanta. Its scalable and versatile quantum technology is used by organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space Station. Infleqtion is based in Austin, TX, with offices in Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU and Oxford, UK. Find out how Infleqtion is building the future at www.Infleqtion.com .

