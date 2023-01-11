|
11.01.2023 15:00:00
Infleqtion Enters 2023 on Heels of Milestone Year
Global quantum ecosystem leader to continue record growth in 2023, powered by deep bench of industry experts, technical milestones and revenue-generating customers
BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the global quantum ecosystem leader, today announced the completion of an impressive 2022, with momentum across all business units, including revenue, headcount, technical milestones, industry partnerships, leadership expansion and more.
"The quantum industry continues to mature, and we're not just growing alongside it - we're powering its evolution at a rapid clip," said Scott Faris, CEO, Infleqtion. "Infleqtion cemented its reputation as the global quantum ecosystem leader in 2022 highlighted by a new round of funding, and numerous product accolades. These accomplishments will help move quantum beyond research and development to bring commercialized quantum solutions to the world."
The company, formerly known as ColdQuanta, recently launched a new umbrella brand, Infleqtion, which reflects the maturation and evolution of the company and industry towards commercialization. The introduction of the Infleqtion brand marked the culmination of a year of major milestones with $110 million in Series B funding, including A$29 millioninvestment from Breakthrough Victoria to create the ColdQuanta-Swinburne Quantum Technology Centre in Australia. The company also acquired Super.tech, a world leader in quantum software application and platform development.
Noteworthy milestones for 2022 include:
- Customers
- Won 5-year subcontract in response to an Office of Naval Research Broad Area Announcement (BAA) to develop portable atomic clocks
- Announced a collaboration with Morningstar to integrate SuperstaQ, Infleqtion's flagship quantum software, into Morningstar Direct
- Awarded two projects in the commercialising quantum technologies challenge from the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI): Ultracold quantum memories and TALENT: Tapered AmpLifiErs for quaNtum Technologies
- Technical milestones and honors
- Won 2022 Prism Award, Quantum from SPIE Photonics West and Photonics Media for Albert, ColdQuanta's quantum matter platform
- Won 2022 Best of Sensors Award for Maxwell, a high performance test and calibration instrument
- Albert named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022
- Infleqtion, Riverlane and University of Wisconsin-Madison successfully demonstrated algorithms on a programmable neutral atom quantum computer
- Received first and second place in Electric Power Research Institute Quantum Challenge for papers on quantum computing and atomic clocks, respectively
- Dr. Fred Chong, Chief Scientist for Quantum Software named IEEE Fellow for his Enabling Practical-scale Quantum Computing (EPiQC) project
- Unveiled SupercheQ: Quantum Advantage for Distributed Databases, a scientific advance that extends the power of quantum computation to new applications
- Recognition of business and technical leadership
- Dr. Fred Chong, Chief Scientist for Quantum Software named IEEE Fellow for his Enabling Practical-scale Quantum Computing (EPiQC) project
- Dr. Bob Sutor, Vice President and Chief Quantum Advocate testified at the Senate committee hearing, "Securing U.S. Leadership in Emerging Compute Technologies" in Washington, D.C.
- Innovative partnerships with Classiq, The University of Colorado Boulder's CUbit Quantum Initiative
Infleqtion is building an ecosystem of quantum technologies and commercial products for today, that will drive the company and the entire industry toward tomorrow. The company believes in taking quantum to its limit and leading from the edge. Infleqtion is built on 15 years of pioneering quantum research from ColdQuanta. Its scalable and versatile quantum technology is used by organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space Station. Infleqtion is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU and Oxford, UK. Find out how Infleqtion is building the future at www.Infleqtion.com.
