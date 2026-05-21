Infleqtion Shares Surge 30% On Quantum Funding Deal

(RTTNews) - Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) shares jumped 30.10 percent to $14.55, up $3.36 on Thursday, after the quantum computing company announced a Letter of Intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce for proposed funding of up to $100 million.

The stock is currently trading at $14.55, compared with a previous close of $11.18 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $13.50 and traded between $13.40 and $16.09 during the session, with volume reaching 39.53 million shares, well above the average daily volume of 6.63 million shares.

Infleqtion develops neutral-atom quantum systems that operate at room temperature and are designed for applications in national security, energy infrastructure, chemistry, and advanced computing.

Infleqtion shares have traded between $8.52 and $21.28 over the past 52 weeks.