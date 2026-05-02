Infleqtion Aktie
WKN DE: A422S8 / ISIN: US45676K1034
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02.05.2026 14:30:00
Infleqtion Went Public in February -- Here's Why This Cold Atom Stock Could Be a Breakout Buy
Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), a quantum computing company focused on cold-atom technologies, went public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on Feb. 17. Its stock started trading at $14.25 on the first day, but it trades below $12 as of this writing.Should investors consider buying this unloved quantum stock as the bulls look the other way? Let's review its business model, growth rates, and valuations to see if brighter days are ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Infleqtion Inc Registered Shs
|12,41
|4,37%