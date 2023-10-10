Infleqtion's Quantum Machine Learning Technology Chosen for DARPA's IMPAQT Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's quantum information company, is proud to announce that it has been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for a project under the Imagining Practical Applications for a Quantum Tomorrow (IMPAQT) program. The project aims to advance the state-of-the-art in quantum algorithms for generative machine learning.

"We are thrilled to be selected for this DARPA project as part of the IMPAQT program," said Dr. Teague Tomesh, the lead for the proposal and an expert in co-design techniques for optimizing the implementation of quantum algorithms on hardware. "Our goal is to revolutionize data analysis by utilizing quantum algorithms that can efficiently model long-range correlations, ultimately advancing machine learning applications in areas such as genomics and sentiment analysis."

The IMPAQT program is propelled by advancements in quantum information processing, including Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) devices, surpassing 100 qubits in multiple platforms. DARPA's exploration of hybrid quantum/classical computational systems highlights the potential for fundamentally different computational approaches in tackling complex problems. Infleqtion's approach capitalizes on the unique capabilities of quantum computers to build efficient models of genomic sequence data, paving the way towards further advancements in genomics data analysis and personalized medicine.

Looking beyond genomics data, many other data sets, including natural language and financial data, similarly exhibit long-range correlations. Such a wide range of possible application domains highlights the potential impact of quantum machine learning models for efficient sequence data analysis. Infleqtion aims to accelerate the timeline to valuable applications of these models by co-designing the algorithm implementation with the underlying quantum hardware, maximizing the problem sizes that can be solved with a given set of quantum resources.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information and software-configured, quantum-enabled products that deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. With offices in Austin, TX; Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK, Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover.

