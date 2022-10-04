INFLUENCE MEDIA ACQUIRES COUNTRY SUPERSTAR BLAKE SHELTON'S CATALOG, CREATES JOINT VENTURE

Pioneering Deal Features Artist-Driven Profit Share Model For All of Shelton's Commercial Releases Spanning 2001 to 2019, Including 27 of his Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 Singles

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking deal, Influence Media Partners ("Influence Media") announced today that the company has invested in Grammy® nominated country music superstar Blake Shelton's master recordings catalog, which comprises all of his commercial releases from 2001 to 2019. During that time, Shelton accumulated 27 No. 1 singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, including top hits "Boys 'Round Here," "Honeybee," "Nobody But You" (with Gwen Stefani), "God's Country" and his breakthrough 2001 smash "Austin." The two parties have also created a joint venture, partnering to amplify his works and entitling Blake to participate in a share of the profit generated. Warner Music Group will continue to lead distribution for Shelton's catalog, which has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide to date.

"I can't believe it's been 20 years since my first album and single. Sometimes I still feel like the kid from Oklahoma I was back then! While a lot has changed during that time, my passion for music hasn't. I'm excited to be working with Lylette, Rene and the team at Influence Media on so much of my catalog and to introduce my songs to the next generation of country fans," stated Blake Shelton.

"Blake is one of the most exciting luminaries to emerge in both country music and television in the past two decades. His music's continued resonance with new and established audiences makes him the perfect business partner for Influence. We're particularly proud of the fact that Blake will continue to be an active participant in his catalog moving forward, and to have a tailored joint venture in place that will ensure he remains an active profit participant. We're excited to work closely with Blake, his management team at Starstruck and our partners at Warner Music Nashville to identify strategic opportunities for his modern country classics," stated Influence Media Founder and Co-Managing Partner, Lylette Pizarro.

"Blake is one of the most important artists, not only in our genre, but also in the wider world of music and television. We are excited about the opportunity to introduce Blake's music to more fans, and we look forward to our partnership with Influence," Warner Music Nashville Co-President Ben Kline added.

Shelton's discography through 2019 consists of 11 studio LP's, including a Christmas album, and two EP's. His commercial releases include Texoma Shore (2017), If I'm Honest (2016), Bringing Back The Sunshine (2014), Based on a True Story... (2013), Cheers, It's Christmas (2012), Red River Blue (2011), Startin' Fires (2008), Pure BS (2007), Blake Shelton's Barn & Grill (2004), The Dreamer (2003), and Blake Shelton (2001). His catalog also spans three compilation albums: Fully Loaded: God's Country (2019), Reloaded: 20 #1 Hits (2015), and Loaded: The Best of Blake Shelton (2010).

This partnership follows Influence Media's recently announced $750 million fund platform to invest in high-value compositions from diverse artists with backing from BlackRock Alternative Investors and Warner Music Group. To date, Influence Media's fund has invested in over 20 catalogs from artists including platinum recording artist Future, Puerto Rican songwriter-producer Tainy, singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, songwriter Ali Tamposi, the hitmaking team The Stereotypes, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, and singer-songwriter Skyler Stonestreet.

Shelton was represented by Mitch Tenzer and David Byrne of Ziffren Brittenham, LLP. Influence Media Partners were represented by Lisa Alter, Katie Baron, and Jaclyn Felber of Alter, Kendrick & Baron, LLP

About Influence Media

Launched in 2019 and led by Lylette Pizarro, Lynn Hazan, Rene McLean, and Jon Jashni, Influence Media Partners ("Influence Media" or "Influence") is a New York-based music and entertainment company that is transforming the music and content rights marketplace by partnering with artists and investing in them for the future. Backed by BlackRock and Warner Music Group, Influence's latest fund invests in the recording and publishing rights of artists, songwriters, producers, and music entrepreneurs who create commercially viable songs that resonate throughout pop culture. Influence's approach is centered around a purpose-driven brand and marketing ethos, leveraging the company's expert team to support and invest in diverse artists and entrepreneurs with global reach, growth potential, and streaming success–with a focus on songs that are poised to be modern evergreens.

Blake Bio

Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status with the deluxe version of his new album Body Language, out now. The album features his Platinum-selling 28th country radio chart-topper, "Happy Anywhere" (featuring Gwen Stefani). Prior to "Happy Anywhere," Shelton and Stefani celebrated a 2x Platinum, multi-week No. 1 with "Nobody But You," which has now topped 480 million global streams. The single made its TV debut on the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, where Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his hit "God's Country." The 4x Platinum smash earned the 2019 CMA Award and 2020 ACM Award for Single of the Year. As his award wins approach the hundreds, Shelton remains a force in the industry with ACM (5), AMA (3), CMA (10), CMT (11) and People's Choice Awards (7), among many others.

As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is an eight-time champion, most recently with his contestant Cam Anthony. He and Carson Daly recently revealed that they would be teaming up to executive produce and star in a new celebrity game show, Barmageddon, to air on USA Network. The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando. A noted humanitarian, Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for children's hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks and more in his home state of Oklahoma and throughout the entire country.

