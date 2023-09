InfluxDB Clustered targets on-premises time-series database deployments

InfluxDB Clustered, the self-managed, open source distributed time -series database for on -premises and private cloud deployments from InfluxData, is now generally available.InfluxDB Clustered is expected to replace the company’s older InfluxDB Enterprise offering and is built on its next-generation time-series engine that supports SQL queries. Other versions of the database with the same engine, including InfluxDB Cloud Serverless and InfluxDB Cloud Dedicated, were released earlier.Another version of the database, dubbed InfluxDB 3.0 Edge and aimed at delivering a time-series database for local or edge deployment, is expected to be released this year, the company said.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel