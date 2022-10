InfluxDB’s next-gen time-series engine is built on Rust, supports SQL

As enterprises see an unprecedented increase in real-time data analytics, InfluxDB on Wednesday said that it was releasing a next-generation time series engine for its managed database service InfluxDB Cloud.Time series data, according to market research firm IDC, can be defined as a set of data points that are collected at regular time intervals with fixed time stamps.These types of data sets are mostly used to reveal patterns or seasonality among other trends and can help enterprise analytics teams describe and understand what is happening with the data and why, to make better business decisions, Amy Machado, research manager at IDC, wrote in a research report. To read this article in full, please click here