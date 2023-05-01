Info-Tech LIVE 2023 is Set to Deliver the Latest Research and Trends for Exponential IT

Info-Tech LIVE, running September 19 to 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, is a tailored event for technology executives who want to translate theory into practice to lead IT into the future.

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced the return of its marquee event, Info-Tech LIVE, for 2023. The event is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from September 19 to 21, 2023.

Info-Tech LIVE is the premier three-day, hands-on conference for IT executives who make technology decisions and drive innovation. Following the success of last year's event, over 1,000 leaders are expected at LIVE 2023. The format this year will expand to occupy two floors of The Cosmopolitan, providing attendees with more world-class keynotes, case studies, workshops, and in-depth one-on-one sessions with Info-Tech experts than in previous years.

"The recent unprecedented growth of technology, particularly with regards to AI and GenAI, is once again transforming the business and IT landscapes. IT leaders must be ready to absorb these exponential changes in technology to keep up," says Gord Harrison, Senior Vice President of Research and Advisory at Info-Tech Research Group. "At LIVE 2023, attendees will learn how to leverage emerging technologies and harness the power of exponential growth to drive innovation, create a competitive advantage, and deliver value to their organizations, putting theory into practice."

In line with this year's theme of Exponential IT: Theory to Practice, LIVE 2023 is set to be the biggest in the firm's history. The conference focuses on three key topics – Operational Excellence, Digital Transformation and Innovation, and Leading Through Change. LIVE 2023 will feature over 160 sessions with more than 11 renowned speakers, 20 technology keynotes, 22 industry panels and roundtables, 12 workshops, and 48 breakout sessions, including six exclusively dedicated to women in IT.

The sessions at LIVE 2023 are strategically structured to enable technology leaders to address real-world challenges in such areas as cybersecurity, data and analytics, vendor management, infrastructure, and applications.

The conference will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn, connect, and network with experts, speakers, analysts, and peers in the industry. They will be equipped with practical insights and knowledge to drive technology-led transformations and influence business outcomes, ultimately accelerating the careers of IT leaders.

