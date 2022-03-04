Info-Tech Releases New Research Blueprint to Ensure Best Return on Investment from Application Portfolios

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has published a new research blueprint to help IT leaders manage, understand, and set the direction of their application portfolios. The research is intended to support the reduction of redundancy and vulnerability in ever-changing markets.

Application Portfolio Management (APM) is the practice of providing visibility into applications across an organization. APM also requires teams to recommend corrections or enhancements to decision makers, align delivery teams with priorities, and showcase the direction of applications to stakeholders.

"Many enterprises place little to no emphasis on managing their application portfolio, often due to a perceived need to focus solely on operations and at the cost of strategic efforts," explains Senior Research Analyst Ben Mackle. "Inevitably, application sprawl puts any organization in a position where they have more applications than they need, can afford, or can adequately support. Abandoning strategic competencies only adds to the high demand of keeping the lights on."

Return on investment (ROI) is experienced when the number of applications and their operational costs are reduced. This new research blueprint discusses other benefits too, including:

Reduction of redundancy, risk, and complexity

Improved processes

Enabled flexibility and scalability

Increased productivity

"You can outsource development, you can even outsource maintenance, but you cannot outsource accountability for the portfolio," adds Mackle. "Someone needs to capture the holistic picture to determine if an application's value is worth its cost and to ensure the application does not have overt risk."

Managing your application portfolio is essential regardless of its size or whether the software is purchased or developed in-house. The research blueprint includes Info-Tech's methodology for building the foundation of application portfolio management. The firm recommends organizations:

Assess current state and define goals for application management.





Improve inventory by discovering applications and capture key information about their current portfolio.





Rationalize applications and evaluate them across value, total cost of ownership, end user perspective, and IT health criteria to help determine application disposition.





Create a roadmap for application modernization initiatives to align stakeholders and applications teams.

