Info-Tech Research Group Releases Research on Enterprise Architecture Strategy

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has published research that will enable organizations in complex environments to develop an enterprise architecture (EA) strategy. This research blueprint is timely as it is designed to help organizations remain adaptable to unforeseen future changes.

Enterprise architecture needs to create and be part of a culture where decisions are made through collaboration while focusing on enterprise-wide efficiencies to optimize corporate business goals. This includes such efficiencies as reduced duplication, reusability, enterprise-wide cost minimization, overall security, comprehensive risk mitigation, and any other cross-cutting concerns.

"Enterprise architecture is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. It needs to be right sized to the needs of the organization," explains Research Director and blueprint author Milena Litoiu. "Enterprise architects are boots on the ground and part of the solution. They need to have a good understanding of corporate strategy, vision, and goals and have a vested interest in the optimization of the outcomes for the enterprise. They also need to anticipate the moves ahead to be able to determine future trends and how they will impact the enterprise."

Continuous innovation is paramount to achieve and maintain a competitive advantage in the marketplace, especially given the shifts experienced over the past two years. This new research reveals critical insights, including:

Business Engagement – The importance of tracing architectural decisions to business decisions. As business goals evolve, architecture should also evolve.

EA Fundamentals – EA fundamentals will shape how enterprise architects think and act, how they engage with the organization, what decisions they make, etc. Architects should establish themselves as business partners as well as implementation/delivery leaders.

Enterprise Services – Definitions of enterprise services should start from the business goals of the organization and the capabilities IT needs to perform for the organization to survive in the marketplace. Continuous delivery and continuous innovation are the two facets of architecture.

"Enterprise architects need to think about and consider different areas of expertise when formulating potential business options," says Jean Bujold, Senior Workshop Delivery Director. "By understanding the context, the puzzle pieces can combine to create a positive business outcome that aligns with the organization's strategies. Sometimes there will be missing pieces. Leveraging what you know to create an outline of the pieces and collaborating with others can provide a general direction."

"The role of enterprise architecture is to eliminate misalignment between the business and IT and create value for the organization," adds Reddy Doddipalli, Info-Tech's Senior Workshop Director.

The research blueprint outlines Info-Tech's approach on designing an EA strategy that is right-sized for organizations. The firm recommends an approach that:

Is holistic and top-down, from the business goals all the way to implementation.

Enables EA to provide an essential service rather than be an isolated kingdom or an ivory tower.

Acknowledges that EA is a balancing act among competing demands.

Makes decisions using guiding principles and guardrails to create a flexible architecture that can evolve and expand, enabling enterprise agility.

