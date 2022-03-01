Info-Tech Research Group Shares Research on ERP Implementation Partner Selection

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, the world's fastest-growing IT research and advisory firm, has published a new research blueprint entitled Select an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) Implementation Partner. Enterprise applications implementations are complex, and their success is critical to business operations. This new research will allow organizations to identify and select a suitable ERP implementation partner, which is considered more critical than the selection of an ERP solution itself.

ERP systems facilitate the flow of information across business units. They allow for the seamless integration of systems and create a holistic view of the enterprise to support decision making. Unlike commodity software, successful implementations and operations of ERP systems are highly dependent on the expertise and support of systems integration vendors.

"Enterprise resource planning is a core tool that the business leverages to accomplish its goals," says Research Director Lisa Highfield. "Implementation partners play a key role in the success or failure of the ERP system and have the potential to be long-lasting strategic partners for the organization."

Info-Tech's research has revealed the following critical insights:

Almost three-quarters of ERP implementations are not considered a success despite the support from systems integrators.





The go-to-market strategy of vendors can be confusing. There are direct-to-market, channel partner strategies, independent third-party consultants, and hybrid approaches.





Software vendors and systems integrators often want to drive the process, leaving organizations with little control.

"Implementation partner selection can be difficult to navigate," explains Highfield. "Too often, organizations jump into selecting their implementation partner without understanding the critical success factors for ERP implementation and what that looks like for their specific organization and project. It is often left too late in the project plan; software vendors control the dialogue, and selection is made based on the wrong criteria."

The new blueprint includes Info-Tech's approach to selecting the right ERP implementation partner. The firm recommends following these steps:

Understand the enterprise application critical success factors and determine the organization's unique requirements.





Define implementation partner requirements separately from software requirements, and allow vendors to respond to those specifically.





Use the supplied assessment tools to score and assess the critical success factors required to select the right software implementation partners.

"IT leaders need to take a proactive approach to understand ERP critical success factors, evaluate their capabilities, determine requirements around implementation, understand vendor management, and strategically select the partner they engage with on these projects," adds Highfield.

To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group and to download the latest industry research, visit www.infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Supporting Resources

Download the Select an ERP Implementation Partner blueprint.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the world's fastest-growing information technology research and advisory firm, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. Info-Tech partners closely with IT teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/info-tech-research-group-shares-research-on-erp-implementation-partner-selection-301492987.html

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group