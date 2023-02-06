|
Info-Tech's 2023 Applications Priorities Report Highlights Technology Initiatives for Organizational Growth
Info-Tech's latest report explores five priorities for emerging or leading-edge technologies and practices that can improve on capabilities needed to meet an organization's goals.
TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - With current economic, social, and regulatory conditions continuing to impact businesses and marketplaces globally, modern technologies often act as a lifeline by minimizing operating and delivery costs while providing a foundation for growth. However, relying solely on technology to keep the lights on is not a sufficient or sustainable approach to business. Applications teams must continue modernizing applications portfolios and strengthening business continuity and disaster recovery plans, as many economists agree that times of economic uncertainty are likely. To help applications and IT leaders be more pragmatic in prioritizing and planning application initiatives, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its annual Applications Priorities 2023 report.
"Applications are critical components in any business strategy plan and can directly influence an organization's internal and external brand and reputation," explains Andrew Kum-Seun, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Business leaders are continuously looking for innovative ways to better position their application portfolios to satisfy their goals and objectives. Given the scope and costs often involved, these priorities must be carefully crafted to clearly state achievable business outcomes that satisfy the different needs of very different customers, stakeholders, and users."
The applications priorities for 2023 were determined by evaluating responses within the Info-Tech Tech Trends 2023 survey and report, the CEO-CIO Alignment diagnostic, and the CIO Business Vision diagnostic. Combined with signals from secondary research, industry organizations, and member interviews, the data-based insights have been analyzed and compiled to help technology leaders plan and align their application priorities to their organizational business goals and objectives.
The priorities identified in the new report explore emerging and leading-edge technologies and practices that can improve upon capabilities needed to meet the ambitions and goals of an organization.
Info-Tech's research has revealed the following five key priorities to assist applications and IT leaders in the design, planning, and marketing of their applications priorities over the coming months:
Info-Tech's latest priorities report also includes insights in the form of case studies from technology experts at organizations such as Mastercard, University Hospitals, Cognizant, and e-Estonia.
Download and read the complete Applications Priorities 2023report, and register for the upcoming webinar to learn more about each priority for the year ahead.
To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.About Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.
Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.
