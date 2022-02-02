Infobird Signs Contract with Subsidiary of Nippi Japan for Digital Marketing Solutions to Grow Sales and Enhance Market Competitiveness

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions, announced today it has signed a cooperation agreement with Nippi (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd., ("Nippi Shanghai") a subsidiary of Nippi Japan, a global leader in collagen, to apply digital marketing solutions to help Nippi Shanghai increase its sales and grow its market share as a supplier of collagen raw materials to the Chinese market. Infobird's comprehensive digital marketing solutions will empower Nippi Shanghai with multi-channel and intelligent marketing system to enhance its marketing efficiency and effectiveness.

With the promotion of the national health industry and the enhancement of residents' awareness of health care, collagen has become one of the most widely used raw materials for food supplements and beauty products, and the Chinese collagen market is growing rapidly. According to Grand View Research data, the global collagen market in 2019 was US$15.36 billion, and the Chinese collagen market was US$980 million, accounting for 6.38% of the global market. It is estimated that by 2027, the Chinese collagen market will reach US$1.58 billion.

Nippi is a global leader in collagen R&D and manufacturing. Founded in 1907, Nippi is the number one collagen supplier in Asia and the second largest in the world. Since its founding, Nippi has been adhering to the development concept of "creating excellent products", and has always pursued a strategy of continuous improvement in its products to ensure they meet or exceed their customer needs. Nippi is the only collagen factory in Japan that has obtained the strict management requirements of a GMP pharmaceutical manufacturing license. The research results are widely used in food, medical products, cosmetics and other fields, and have won many authoritative awards and honors such as the International Monde Selection Gold Award and the Japanese Food Industry Technology Merit Award. Attracted by the huge potential of the Chinese market, Nippi Shanghai expects to enhance its market influence and expand the number of manufacturers using its high-quality collagen by implementing Infobird's digital marketing solutions.

Infobird has vast experience in the field of digital marketing and has served many enterprises in various industries such as finance, auto and retail. The company's cloud call center, intelligent cloud telemarketing, chatbot, intelligent quality inspection, intelligent training, private domain operation platform and other products address important customer needs including marketing, customer reach, customer contact center and customer lifecycle engagement. In addition to digital marketing, Infobird can also support Nippi Shanghai 's goal of improved customer operations and services from multiple dimensions. In the future, Infobird expects to deepen its cooperation with Nippi Shanghai, and continuously expand the application of its digital solutions in the large and growing health and wellness industry.

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions.

For more information about the company, visit www.Infobird.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to Infobird's proposed initial public offering. Words such as "will," future," "expects," "believes," and "intends," or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed initial public offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described. Completion of the proposed initial public offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Infobird, including, without limitation, the failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus included in the registration statement in the form last filed with the SEC. Infobird undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infobird-signs-contract-with-subsidiary-of-nippi-japan-for-digital-marketing-solutions-to-grow-sales-and-enhance-market-competitiveness-301473029.html

SOURCE Infobird Co., Ltd