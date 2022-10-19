Infor and Methodist Hospitals Partner to Create Clinically Connected Cloud Healthcare Platform

Infor cloud-based healthcare application to modernize finance, supply chain and HR functions

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor® , the industry cloud company, today announced that Methodist Hospitals — a community-based, not-for-profit health system with two full-service acute care facilities in Gary and Merrillville, Indiana — has selected Infor to achieve its goal of a clinically connected healthcare platform in the cloud. By automating key business processes, including its supply chain, HR and finance functions, and moving operations to a more modern cloud architecture solution, Methodist will standardize and optimize across its health system to achieve strategic business goals and visions of providing the best possible care to the communities it serves.

"Our organization is a healthcare leader in Northwest Indiana, and with that comes the responsibility to consistently evaluate our own internal processes to ensure we are providing our teams and communities with the best possible systems and solutions, which can directly impact how care is delivered. We have grown throughout the years, and it was essential that we work with a partner who understands our business and is able to help us seamlessly consolidate siloed systems and third-party applications into one single voice, in order to achieve our goals," said Matthew Doyle, chief executive officer for Methodist Hospitals. "Infor's proven cloud-based model will be able to provide us with the tools we need to glean more analytics from our data, simplify future upgrades, and keep us current with modern technology needs across multiple departments."

An Infor customer for more than 20 years, Methodist Hospitals knew that Infor was the right partner to help the organization navigate through this transition and get it up and running quickly. With Infor, the organization will be able to consolidate information across the network and deliver financial data to decision makers that will improve budget management, cost reduction strategies and forecast accuracy. In addition, they will be able to reduce reporting and custom interfaces, which will allow teams to be more productive and strategic and obtain valuable analytics without the use of consultants to build custom reports.

With a combined medical staff of more than 400 physicians, representing nearly 60 medical specialties, and more than 2,500 staff members, key applications for human capital management will empower teams to deliver streamlined processes and create significant value by eliminating complex processes, workflows and systems. Teams will also be able to increase clinical supply chain efficiency by leveraging clinically integrated healthcare supply chain software and embedded costing for greater return on investment (ROI), combine clinical and nonclinical analytics data, and keep communication lines between the supply chain team and the clinical team always open.

"We know the needs are immense for the healthcare industry, which is under increasing pressure to deliver for patients and customers with an infrastructure that captures and manages complex data sets, stays on top of regulations, and keeps teams organized," said Matt Breslin, Infor executive vice president and general manager. "Our analytics, supply chain, scheduling and clinical data solutions consistently deliver on that need, ensuring relevant information is accessible the moment it is needed most. By replacing outdated and inefficient systems with proven solutions that empower teams and give them seamless access to critical information, we help customers significantly improve their bottom lines and results."

