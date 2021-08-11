Infor Positioned as a Leader, for 3rd Consecutive Time, in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Infor as a Leader, for the third consecutive time, in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). Infor was positioned in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems: https://www.infor.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-warehouse-management-systems

"Despite being a very mature market, WMS offerings continue to differ in areas like usability, adaptability, decision support, scalability both up and down market, and life cycle costs," Gartner states in the report. "Furthermore, customers increasingly favor supply chain suites that can support end-to-end supply chain and logistics process orchestration."

Vishal Minocha, Infor vice president of product management, said, "We believe our being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, for the third consecutive time, speaks to the fact that Infor WMS provides our customers access to continued innovation, so they can keep up with the latest trends, transform their warehouse operations and drive profitability.

"Because Infor WMS is an enhanced and modern warehouse management system, built on the cloud, we can help customers streamline warehouse operations through advanced inventory management, labor management, third-party logistics billing and invoicing, 3D visualization, and embedded analytics," he explained. "Ultimately, Infor WMS is designed to deliver performance and scale — with full visibility into inventory, orders, equipment and people."

Infor WMS aims to combine agility with the power of the cloud to help organizations onboard new warehouses and customers quickly. This agile, cloud-based system is designed to enable organizations to enrich service levels and increase product velocity.

Infor WMS can help businesses manage distribution center activities holistically. The solution combines warehouse fulfillment with embedded labor management and 3D visual analysis to aid in reducing complexity and supporting enhanced operational execution.

Designed with configurability and intuitive use, Infor WMS is ready to power next-generation, technology-enhanced, global warehousing operations.

Learn more about Infor WMS: https://www.infor.com/solutions/scm/warehousing/warehouse-management-system.

