Informa FY22 Adj. Pretax Profit Rises, Revenue Up 31.4% Underlying; Announces Acquisition Of Tarsus

(RTTNews) - Informa (INFMF.PK, INF.L) reported that its full year 2022 statutory profit before tax from continuing operations increased to 168.8 million pounds from 78.4 million pounds, prior year. Statutory EPS from continuing operations was 9.4 pence compared to 2.3 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 451.0 million pounds from 245.4 million pounds. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was 24.4 pence compared to 12.9 pence.

Revenue from continuing operations was 2.26 billion pounds, up 42.9% as reported, or an increase of 31.4% underlying.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 6.8 pence per share. The final dividend is scheduled expected to be paid on 14 July 2023 to ordinary shareholders registered at the close of business on 2 June 2023. This will result in total dividends for the year of 9.8 pence.

Informa has reached agreement with Charterhouse Capital Partners and other shareholders to acquire Tarsus, an international B2B group, for an initial enterprise value of $940 million.

