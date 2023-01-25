|
25.01.2023 12:55:35
Informa PLC : Holding(s) in Company
12:55 PM: (INF) Holding(s) in Company
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Informa PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
26.01.23
|Informa PLC : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
25.01.23
|Informa PLC : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
|
19.01.23
|Informa PLC : Strong 2022 performance, further growth in 2023 (Investegate)
|
13.01.23
|Informa PLC : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
05.01.23
|Informa PLC : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
03.01.23
|Informa PLC : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
|
03.01.23
|Informa PLC : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
|
28.12.22
|Informa PLC : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)