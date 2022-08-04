|
04.08.2022 09:18:11
Informa Turns To Profit In H1, Backs FY22 View; Divests Maritime Intelligence For $458 Mln
(RTTNews) - Informa Plc (INF.L), a British publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions company, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax was 51.4 million pounds, compared to prior year's loss of 104.4 million pounds.
Earnings per share were 3.1 pence, compared to loss of 6.8 pence last year.
Adjusted profit before tax was 183.9 million pounds, compared to prior year's 18.5 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share were 10 pence, up from 0.7 pence last year.
Revenue for the first half climbed 66.5 percent to 1.02 billion pounds from last year's 615.4 million pounds. Underlying revenue growth was 47.6 percent.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company reaffirmed outlook at the top-end of guidance, with growth in revenue, adjusted operating profit and earnings per share expected to be above historical trends.
Separately, the company announced the divestment of Maritime Intelligence for 385 million pounds or $458 million.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Informa PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
25.07.22
|Informa PLC : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
20.07.22
|Informa PLC : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
|
19.07.22
|Informa PLC : Market Update - GAP II delivering further momentum (Investegate)
|
15.07.22
|Informa PLC : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
07.07.22
|Informa PLC : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
|
07.07.22
|Informa PLC : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
16.06.22
|Informa PLC : Trading Update (Investegate)
|
15.06.22
|Informa PLC : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
Analysen zu Informa PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste vor dem Wochenende Verluste hinnehmen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach dem starken Jobbericht einen schwachen Handelstag. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.