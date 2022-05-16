16.05.2022 14:30:00

Informatica to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Informatica Corp. (PRNewsfoto/Informatica Corp.)

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference  
Date: Monday, May 23, 2022
Time: 6:20 a.m. PT / 9:20 a.m. ET for approximately 35 minutes

Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET for approximately 40 minutes

A live webcast and a replay of each presentation will be available on Informatica's investor relations website at investors.informatica.com.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Victoria Hyde-Dunn
vhydedunn@informatica.com

Media Relations
Priya Ramesh
priya@informatica.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informatica-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301547359.html

SOURCE Informatica

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt stärker -- DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Indizes gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der ATX zeigte sich zum Start in die neue Handelswoche freundlich, wogegen es für den deutschen Leitindex abwärts ging. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Montag unentschlossen. An den Börsen in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen