|
31.05.2024 12:47:41
Information about changed number of votes and share capital
ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Information about changed number of votes and share capital
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 14 March 2024 it was decided to decrease the Company’s share capital by cancellation of treasury shares. The capital decrease was finally completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority on 24 May 2024.
Pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 32, the total number of voting rights and the total amount of capital in the Company as of 31 May 2024 is hereby published:
|Type
|Number of shares
|Number of votes
|Capital
|A shares of DKK 1,000
|9,756,385
|19,512,770
|DKK 9,756,385,000
|A shares of DKK 500
|212
|212
|DKK 106,000
|B shares of DKK 1,000
|6,072,372
|N/A
|DKK 6,072,372,000
|B shares of DKK 500
|158
|N/A
|DKK 79,000
|Total share capital
|DKK 15,828,942,000
Copenhagen, 31 May 2024
Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Attachment
