A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Information about changed number of votes and share capital





At the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 14 March 2024 it was decided to decrease the Company’s share capital by cancellation of treasury shares. The capital decrease was finally completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority on 24 May 2024.

Pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 32, the total number of voting rights and the total amount of capital in the Company as of 31 May 2024 is hereby published:

Type Number of shares Number of votes Capital A shares of DKK 1,000 9,756,385 19,512,770 DKK 9,756,385,000 A shares of DKK 500 212 212 DKK 106,000 B shares of DKK 1,000 6,072,372 N/A DKK 6,072,372,000 B shares of DKK 500 158 N/A DKK 79,000





Total share capital DKK 15,828,942,000

Copenhagen, 31 May 2024





Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

