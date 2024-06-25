25.06.2024 07:30:00

Information about shares issued by Invalda INVL and votes granted

On 21 June 2024 the Register of Legal Entities has registered an increased authorised capital of Invalda INVL. Since that date, the total number of voting rights and share capital of the company has changed.

Data on shares issued by Invalda INVL AB:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares
ISIN code LT0000102279
LEI code 52990001IQUJ710GHH43
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29
Number of shares, units 12,299,375
Authorised capital, EUR 3,566,818.75
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 12,299,375
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders * 12,069,834

* according to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies’ version which is in force at the time of publishing this information, in determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders, it is considered that the acquired own shares do not grant voting rights.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL
E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com


