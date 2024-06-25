|
25.06.2024 07:30:00
Information about shares issued by Invalda INVL and votes granted
On 21 June 2024 the Register of Legal Entities has registered an increased authorised capital of Invalda INVL. Since that date, the total number of voting rights and share capital of the company has changed.
Data on shares issued by Invalda INVL AB:
|Type of shares
|Ordinary registered shares
|ISIN code
|LT0000102279
|LEI code
|52990001IQUJ710GHH43
|Nominal value of 1 share, EUR
|0.29
|Number of shares, units
|12,299,375
|Authorised capital, EUR
|3,566,818.75
|Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units
|12,299,375
|Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders *
|12,069,834
* according to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies’ version which is in force at the time of publishing this information, in determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders, it is considered that the acquired own shares do not grant voting rights.
The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL
E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Invalda ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Invalda ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Invalda AB
|13,10
|2,34%