Information and documents for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB to be held on 26 April 2024 – the Board of the Company proposes to pay EUR 0.07 dividend per share for the year 20

On 3 April 2024 the Board of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) has decided to present to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which is to be held on 26 of April 2024, the following information and documents:

1. The consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2023 (including the Remuneration report), the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

1.1. We would like to draw your attention, that the financial statements are published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) – the document in zip format is attached.

1.2. Annual report, sustainability report and financial statements (without independent auditor’s report) are additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of published ESEF information.

2. The Board of the Company proposes to approve the presented draft appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2023 and to allocate EUR 9 198 thousand to dividends (what makes EUR 0.07 per share).

3. Draft Articles of Association of the Company. The Board of the Company proposes to change the name of the Company to AB "Grigeo Group".

4. Draft decisions as proposed by the Board of the Company.

The meeting of Supervisory Board, that was held on 3 April 2024, has decided proposing the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the presented audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, assent to the Company's Remuneration report as well as to distribute the profit of the Company for the year 2023 as presented in the daft Appropriation of the Profit proposed by the Board of the Company.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01

Attachments