"Information Matrix" with Laurence Fishburne Reviews Sustainability Initiatives in Municipalities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Successful actor and philanthropist Laurence Fishburne is set to host another episode of "Information Matrix," in which he will be introducing a piece about sustainability initiatives for municipalities large and small. This segment will highlight the difficulties cities face in making the most of available resources while looking out for the best interests of the environment, along with possible solutions and practical suggestions for implementing them.

Fiscal shortfalls and aging infrastructure pose challenges for municipalities in providing necessary services and encouraging commerce while minimizing their carbon footprint. Over the past few years, climate change has come to the forefront of public consciousness, galvanizing grass-roots and government-led efforts to reverse the course of this trend, or at least prevent it from becoming more severe. Manufacturing, agriculture, and other activities can compromise air and water quality, posing threats to human health and the well-being of vegetation and wildlife.

"Green" initiatives allow cities to adopt long-term plans and best practices for sustainability. Municipalities can approach this from many angles, creating eco-friendly policies concerning land use, water conservation, green infrastructure, and emissions. Spearheading programs aimed at recycling and limiting the use of synthetic chemicals can go a long way toward protecting the well-being of communities for generations to come.

The "Information Matrix" series, featuring Laurence Fishburne, is always carefully reviewed before being released for broadcasting. Because of its high-quality content, this program is highly-acclaimed, receiving awards and recognition across the nation and around the world.

SOURCE Information Matrix with Laurence Fishburne