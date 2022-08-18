Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 16:45:02

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
18-Aug-2022 / 17:45 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»

(PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel or the Company)

INFORMATION NOTICE FOR HOLDERS OF DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS

August 18, 2022 Nornickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, informs holders of American depositary receipts representing rights to the Company's shares ("ADRs") that in accordance with the requirements of Part 13 of Article 6 of the Federal Law No. 114-FZ On Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation dated April 16, 2022, a notification was sent to JSC Raiffeisenbank, the ADR program custodian, about the requirement to conduct an automatic conversion, as a result of which holders of ADRs issued for shares of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the rights to which are recorded in Russian depositories, will be credited with the respective number of shares of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.

 

This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov,

Vice president for investor relations and sustainable development.

 

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

 

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru

 

 
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MNOD
LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47
Sequence No.: 182302
EQS News ID: 1423563

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1423563&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten