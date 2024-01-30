|
30.01.2024 21:14:44
Information on French Competition Authority investigation
_PRESS RELEASE_
Paris, January 30, 2024 – Nexans informs that the French Competition Authority is carrying out searches at three Nexans sites in France today.
The searches are part of an investigation in the sector of distribution of energy cables in the territory of DOM-TOM.
Nexans is cooperating with the French Competition Authority.
About Nexans
For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
Nexans. Electrify the future.
Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com
Contacts:
|Communication
Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel. : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
nexans_h@havas.com
Emmanuel Guinot
emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com
Maëllys Leostic
maellys.leostic@nexans.com
|Investor relations
Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nexans
|84,70
|-0,41%
