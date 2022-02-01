Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Information on public tender offer to Bank Linth shareholders



01-Feb-2022 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vaduz, 1 February 2022. On 27 January 2022, Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB), Vaduz, published its advance notice of the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Bank Linth LLB AG, Uznach. The report announced under Point 2.1 Partial exchange offer / cash alternative on the valuation of the LLB share by Ernst & Young with valuation date 26 January 2022 is now available and can be viewed at www.llb.li/kaufangebot. As already communicated, the offering prospectus is scheduled to be published on 25 February 2022. Important dates Friday, 25 February 2022, presentation of the 2021 annual results

Friday, 25 March 2022, publication of the 2021 annual report

Friday, 6 May 2022, 30th General Meeting of Shareholders Brief portrait Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company's share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services, as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'056 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). As per 31 December 2021, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 106 billion. Best regards Liechtensteinische Landesbank

Aktiengesellschaft



Dr. Cyrill Sele

Head Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability



Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft

Staedtle 44, P. O. Box 384, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Telephone +423 236 82 09

E-mail ir@llb.li

Internet http://www.llb.li

End of ad hoc announcement