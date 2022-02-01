|
Information on public tender offer to Bank Linth shareholders
Vaduz, 1 February 2022. On 27 January 2022, Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB), Vaduz, published its advance notice of the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Bank Linth LLB AG, Uznach. The report announced under Point 2.1 Partial exchange offer / cash alternative on the valuation of the LLB share by Ernst & Young with valuation date 26 January 2022 is now available and can be viewed at www.llb.li/kaufangebot. As already communicated, the offering prospectus is scheduled to be published on 25 February 2022.
Important dates
Brief portrait
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company's share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services, as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'056 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). As per 31 December 2021, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 106 billion.
