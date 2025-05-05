Nexans Aktie

Nexans für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676168 / ISIN: FR0000044448

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
05.05.2025 11:20:00

Information on share capital and voting rights - April 2025

Information on share capital and voting rights
April 2025

Statement made in accordance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial Code and articles 221-1 2 ° f) and 223-16 of the AMF Regulations.

May 5th, 2025

Statement made by:
        
Nexans S.A.
Registered office : 4 Allée de l’Arche - 92400 Courbevoie
RCS Nanterre 393 525 852
Regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A)

Date


Total number of shares


Total number of voting rights
Theorical (1)Exercisable (2)
April 30th, 202543,753,38043,753,38043,745,871

(1)   Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).


(2)    For information, excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights, excluding liquidity contract.

Provision of Nexans articles of association requiring shareholders to declare the crossing of threshold other than the legal thresholds: yes.

Extract of article 7 of Nexans articles of association: "Fully paid up shares may be registered or bearer at the option of the shareholder. In addition to the legal obligation to inform the company when certain fractions of the share capital are held, any natural or legal person and/or shareholder owning a number of shares in the company equal to or greater than 2 % of the share capital or voting rights must notify the company of the total number of shares held, within a period of fifteen days from the time the threshold is crossed, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt. A further notification must be sent, in accordance with the conditions hereof, each time that a multiple of 2 % is reached.”

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nexansmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Nexansmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nexans 98,30 1,08% Nexans

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.05.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
04.05.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
03.05.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.05.25 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.25 KW 18: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gewinnt -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beginnt die neue Woche mit Aufschlägen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt leicht zulegen kann. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost findet wegen regionaler Feiertage kein Handel statt.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen