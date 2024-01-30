Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital

After acquiring its own shares on 30 January 2024, Šiauliu Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania provides information on the total number of voting rights granted by the shares issued by it and the amount of the authorized capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000102253 Bank‘s LEI code 549300TK038P6EV4YU51 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 662 996 646 Authorised capital, EUR 192 269 027,34 Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 662 996 646 Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders * 659 474 075

* according to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania version which is in force at the time of publishing this information, in determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders, it is considered that the acquired own shares do not grant voting rights.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt