04.03.2024 19:00:00
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notices from Atlas
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notices from Atlas
Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC has converted 6 convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR 150,000 capital increase. This is part of Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC’s EUR 20 million Capital Commitment1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on developing innovative therapeutics to preserve the vision of elderly people, targeting potential market opportunities of USD 3-6 billion.
Leuven, BELGIUM – 04 March, 2024 – 07.00 PM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the "Company” or "Oxurion”), announces the below information, following the issuance of 815,217,391 new ordinary shares on February 29, 2024, for a total amount of EUR 150,000 pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC.
Following completion of capital increase through the conversion of the convertible bonds, the total number of shares issued by Oxurion amounts to 5,753,951,723 outstanding ordinary shares carrying voting rights (compared to 4,938,734,332 outstanding ordinary shares previously). This number will be used as the denominator for the calculation of the percentages of shareholdings.
Therefore, Oxurion publishes the following updated information:
|84,056,161.32
|5,753,951,723
|5,753,951,723
About Oxurion
Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.
Important information about forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.
Please contact for additional information:
|Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com
|Backstage Communication
Jurgen Vluijmans
Partner
jurgen@backstagecom.be
1 Press release Oxurion, 02/03/2023
