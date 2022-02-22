Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following conversion notices from NEGMA

Negma Group has converted 200 convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR 500,000 capital increase. This is part of Negma Group’s EUR 30 million Capital Commitment1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on progressing its novel and differentiated back of the eye drug candidates that are targeting potential market opportunities of over USD 12 billion.



Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – February 22, 2022 – 08.00 AM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the "Company” or "Oxurion”), announces the below information, following the issuance of 335,569 new ordinary shares on February 8 (as listed on February 15), 2022, for a total amount of EUR 500,000 (including an issue premium amounting to EUR 16,780.64), as the result of the conversion of 200 convertible bonds pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group.

Following completion of the capital increase, the total number of shares issued by Oxurion amounts to 39,402,853 outstanding ordinary shares carrying voting rights (compared to 39,067,284 outstanding ordinary shares previously). This number will be used as the denominator for the calculation of the percentages of shareholdings.

Therefore, Oxurion publishes the following updated information:

Share capital (EUR) 56,925,661.32 Total number of securities with voting rights (all ordinary shares) 39,402,853 Total number of ordinary shares (= denominator) 39,402,853 Number of outstanding rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 760,750 subscription rights ("SR’s”) issued on November 20, 2017, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 760,750 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

135,000 SR’s issued on December 23, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 135,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

1,039,500 SR’s issued on April 14, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,039,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

550,000 SR’s issued on September 22, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 550,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

470 convertible bonds issued on October 11, 2021, entitling their holder (Negma Group) to subscribe to a total number of securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Issuance and subscription agreement entered into between the Company and Negma Group on August 26, 2021;

100 convertible bonds issued on December 20, 2021, entitling their holders (Kreos Capital VI (UK) Limited, Pontifax Medison Finance (Israel) L.P. and Pontifax Medison Finance (Cayman) L.P.) to subscribe to a total number of securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) in accordance with the terms and conditions of these convertible bonds as attached to the Agreement for the provision of a Loan Facility entered into between the Company, Kreos Capital VI (UK) Limited, Pontifax Medison Finance (Israel) L.P. and Pontifax Medison Finance (Cayman) L.P., on November 21, 2021; and

862,000 SR’s issued on December 30, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 862,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV







Tom Graney

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10

tom.graney@oxurion.com







Michaël Dillen

Chief Business Officer

Tel: +32 479 783 583

michael.dillen@oxurion.com



EU

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall

Tel: +44 203 928 6900

oxurion@medistrava.com







US

Westwicke, an ICR company

Christopher Brinzey

Tel: +1 617 835 9304

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (ME-RVO).

Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40-50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-687 is a highly selective pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients as well as wet AMD and potentially ME-RVO. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

1 Press release Oxurion, 06/04/2021