Information regarding amendments to the Shareholders Agreement of Coop Pank AS

According to clause 7.8 of the Stock Exchange Rules Coop Pank AS (hereinafter the Bank) announces that the Bank's shareholder Coop Investeeringud OÜ has notified the Bank that the shareholders' agreement concluded between the Bank's shareholders on 06.07.2020 (hereinafter the Shareholders' Agreement), which was initially amended on 08.11.2021 was amended on 20.03.2023. With the last amendment new shareholders joined the Shareholders´ Agreement: Tõrva Tarbijate Ühistu, Hiiumaa Tarbijate Ühistu and Abja Tarbijate Ühistu.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 152,200. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail busineass and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.